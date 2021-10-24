Casualty airlifted to hospital by Coastguard after falling on rocks near Bamburgh

An injured casualty was airlifted to Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary after falling on rocks close to Bamburgh Castle Golf Course.

By Neil Fatkin
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 12:49 pm
Updated Sunday, 24th October 2021, 12:49 pm

Coastguard rescue teams were called from Seahouses and Howick after being alerted at 1.47pm on Friday, October 22.

A statement on the Coastguard’s Facebook page said: “Seahouses Coastguard Rescue team and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) arrived on the scene together. An examination was carried out and confirmed an injury to the hip area.

Coastguard rescue teams were called from Seahouses and Howick to help a casualty who had fallen on rocks close to Bamburgh.

"Howick Coastguard rescue team also arrived and an extraction plan was formulated with input from NEAS regarding the condition of the casualty. A rescue helicopter was requested and Rescue 199 arrived and removed the casualty to the RVI at Newcastle.

"We wish them a speedy recovery. This rescue was a great example of joined up working.”

This weekend also saw Berwick Coastguard called to rescue another casualty who had fallen on rocks close to Eyemouth Golf Course and had to be airlifted to safety.

