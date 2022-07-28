Casting call for TV period drama: Extras wanted in Berwick for filming in August

Paid extras are wanted for a “major TV show” that will soon start filming in the Berwick area.

By Andrew Coulson
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 10:18 am

The urgent casting call for the period drama has been issued by The Casting Collective.

It includes the following: “Paid extras are wanted for a major TV show shooting in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

“We are looking for all ages, ethnicities and genders for filming throughout August. Good rates of pay.

“This is a period drama, so natural looking hair and natural eyebrows please.

“You must have a National Insurance number and be over 16 years old.”

To apply, go to www.castingcollective.co.uk/scottishborders

