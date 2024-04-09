Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An urgent casting call for an “exciting new feature film” has been issued by The Casting Collective, who are looking for ‘extras’ to take part in a large village scene.

Filming has been confirmed to be taking place in Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland, Newcastle, Gateshead, Tyneside, and surrounding areas from May into summer.

The agency and production company haven’t released any details on the film but there has been speculation that it could be the highly anticipated 28 Years Later, the third film in the zombie saga directed by Danny Boyle.

Film director, Danny Boyle. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

A message from a casting agent said: “We are looking for people of all ages, genders and ethnicities who live within travelling distance of Northumberland.

“We need a large number of people rather urgently.”

This message is being spread to people in Northumberland and the North East who would like to put themselves forward for a day or more's filming.

Crowd second assistant director, Candy Marlowe, provided more details for the wide variety of the type of people they are looking for. This includes sporty, fit and outdoorsy people, who love nature and are used to being outside in the elements. Wild swimmers, mountain climbers, small holders, farmers, fishermen, families who live off grid, gardeners and people who work with horses would all make great applicants.

Groups of families, couples and older faces, who are fit and fancy a day or more of filming should consider applying, as well as Newcastle and elsewhere students, gymnasts, dancers and people with good physicality.

Speaking about the filming location, Candy added: “It will show off the county and show how beautiful, panoramic and incredible the countryside is. We will definitely know it's here.

"We want it to look real. We're outside in very rural locations, so we want people who work in those locations to create a community.”

Everyone is guaranteed to be considered and their details will be looked at. Those who are successful will be contacted directly in the next couple of weeks and will be given more casting information.

To apply, you will need to upload a picture, contact details and vital statistics.