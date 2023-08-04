News you can trust since 1854
Cast iron sculpture at Warkworth Castle completes the set of installations

The final installation in a set of stunning contemporary sculptures has been put in place at Warkworth Castle.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

The sculpture, made of cast iron, depicts the famous cross-shaped great tower in intricate detail and sits in the shadow of the architectural masterpiece itself.

It provides an opportunity to explore the intricate maze of rooms from a ground level and truly appreciate one of the finest Medieval buildings in Europe.

Warkworth Castle was once the home of the Percy family, the powerful Earls of Northumberland. Now a ruin, it was once the most impressive example of a fortified residence in Britain.

The sculpture, made of cast iron, depicts the famous cross-shaped great tower in intricate detail.The sculpture, made of cast iron, depicts the famous cross-shaped great tower in intricate detail.
Earlier this year, English Heritage commissioned contemporary art installations that form part of a series of interactive trails revealing the lives of people who lived in or near the castle in the 15th Century.

These new trails encourage visitors to explore all the castle’s nooks and crannies by introducing more comprehensive and livelier exhibits – as well as an updated audio-guide, new seating and new education resources for schools.

Joe Savage, deputy interpretation manager at English Heritage, said: “This sculpture is the final piece in the jigsaw and is in place for the summer holidays where we look forward to watching our visitors enjoying all that Warkworth Castle has to offer.

“We also have a full series of fun events to keep the family busy over the summer period – from knights’ tournaments to falconry.”

For more information about Warkworth Castle and the events it is hosting in August, go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/warkworth-castle-and-hermitage

Related topics:Warkworth CastleEnglish HeritageBritainEurope