There is an opportunity enjoy some carol-singing and do some Christmas shopping in Berwick's independent shops on Friday (December 1).

Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council’s Countdown To Christmas, a community carol singing event which will be led by the Berwick Community Choir and joined by the Berwick Brownies, will take place outside the Town Hall from 4pm.

In addition, around 30 retail members of the Chamber of Trade in Berwick will be open until 7pm for late night Christmas shopping and and they are looking forward to welcoming members of the community, and visitors, for a little festive cheer.

A list of these shops is available to view at https://berwickinbusiness.co.uk/events/late-night-christmas-shopping

