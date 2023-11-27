News you can trust since 1854
Carols and shopping combined for Berwick festive initiative

There is an opportunity enjoy some carol-singing and do some Christmas shopping in Berwick's independent shops on Friday (December 1).
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Nov 2023, 16:33 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 16:33 GMT
Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council’s Countdown To Christmas, a community carol singing event which will be led by the Berwick Community Choir and joined by the Berwick Brownies, will take place outside the Town Hall from 4pm.

In addition, around 30 retail members of the Chamber of Trade in Berwick will be open until 7pm for late night Christmas shopping and and they are looking forward to welcoming members of the community, and visitors, for a little festive cheer.

A list of these shops is available to view at https://berwickinbusiness.co.uk/events/late-night-christmas-shopping

A picture from the community carol singing event in Berwick last year.A picture from the community carol singing event in Berwick last year.
A picture from the community carol singing event in Berwick last year.

Chamber of Trade chairman Stephen Scott said: “Double Christmas Loyalty stamps will be offered on any purchase made between 4pm and 7pm – you can even get a loyalty stamp if you wear your Christmas jumper.”

