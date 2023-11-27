Carols and shopping combined for Berwick festive initiative
Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council’s Countdown To Christmas, a community carol singing event which will be led by the Berwick Community Choir and joined by the Berwick Brownies, will take place outside the Town Hall from 4pm.
In addition, around 30 retail members of the Chamber of Trade in Berwick will be open until 7pm for late night Christmas shopping and and they are looking forward to welcoming members of the community, and visitors, for a little festive cheer.
A list of these shops is available to view at https://berwickinbusiness.co.uk/events/late-night-christmas-shopping
Chamber of Trade chairman Stephen Scott said: “Double Christmas Loyalty stamps will be offered on any purchase made between 4pm and 7pm – you can even get a loyalty stamp if you wear your Christmas jumper.”