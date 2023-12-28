News you can trust since 1854
Carol service rounds off this year's Berwick Christmas Presence initiative

An initiative of Berwick Churches Together, this year’s Christmas Presence that encouraged all those who wanted to be part of a ‘Welcome at Christmas’ was available at an empty store, previously Wilkies, on Marygate.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Dec 2023, 10:44 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 10:44 GMT
About 50 people enjoyed the singing of well known carols and readings. Picture by Margaret Shaw.About 50 people enjoyed the singing of well known carols and readings. Picture by Margaret Shaw.
The very successful venture, now in its sixth year, came to an end for 2023 on December 23 with a carol service during which the Memory Tree decorated by the names of loved ones passed was blessed by Rev Kim Hurst from Berwick Methodist Church.

About 50 people enjoyed the singing of well known carols and readings.

The space that provided hospitality, a listening ear, gifts, clothes and warmth was largely run by volunteers from the Methodist Church, but as Anne Humphrey, a volunteer, acknowledged: “Without the help and generosity of local businesses, too many to mention, and the public this would not have been possible.”

The volunteer team added that every effort will be made to ensure a similar project can take place again prior to Christmas in 2024.