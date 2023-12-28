Carol service rounds off this year's Berwick Christmas Presence initiative
The very successful venture, now in its sixth year, came to an end for 2023 on December 23 with a carol service during which the Memory Tree decorated by the names of loved ones passed was blessed by Rev Kim Hurst from Berwick Methodist Church.
About 50 people enjoyed the singing of well known carols and readings.
The space that provided hospitality, a listening ear, gifts, clothes and warmth was largely run by volunteers from the Methodist Church, but as Anne Humphrey, a volunteer, acknowledged: “Without the help and generosity of local businesses, too many to mention, and the public this would not have been possible.”
The volunteer team added that every effort will be made to ensure a similar project can take place again prior to Christmas in 2024.