An initiative of Berwick Churches Together, this year’s Christmas Presence that encouraged all those who wanted to be part of a ‘Welcome at Christmas’ was available at an empty store, previously Wilkies, on Marygate.

About 50 people enjoyed the singing of well known carols and readings. Picture by Margaret Shaw.

The very successful venture, now in its sixth year, came to an end for 2023 on December 23 with a carol service during which the Memory Tree decorated by the names of loved ones passed was blessed by Rev Kim Hurst from Berwick Methodist Church.

The space that provided hospitality, a listening ear, gifts, clothes and warmth was largely run by volunteers from the Methodist Church, but as Anne Humphrey, a volunteer, acknowledged: “Without the help and generosity of local businesses, too many to mention, and the public this would not have been possible.”