Carl's Morpeth-based company helps to provide security for the King's coronation

A Morpeth-based company supplied staff to help with security for the coronation of King Charles III.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 16th May 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:02 BST

After being involved with the security operation for the Queen’s funeral last September, S.S.S Services Ltd owner Carl Steabler was once again asked to provide staff and a total of 120 people were on the ground for 10 days as the Government and Metropolitan Police planned the arrangements.

The 33-year-old said: “It was a patience tester because there were quite a few last minute changes, but my staff were excellent and went with the flow.

“The atmosphere was obviously very different to the Queen’s funeral as this was something to celebrate, although everyone was on edge for health and safety and security reasons. But luckily it was a very safe operation throughout the day.

Carl Steabler.Carl Steabler.
Carl Steabler.
“It was a privilege to be invited to a high-end briefing about the arrangements prior to the coronation day and I assisted with looking after concert performers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie and foreign delegates.”

