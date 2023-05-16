After being involved with the security operation for the Queen’s funeral last September, S.S.S Services Ltd owner Carl Steabler was once again asked to provide staff and a total of 120 people were on the ground for 10 days as the Government and Metropolitan Police planned the arrangements.

The 33-year-old said: “It was a patience tester because there were quite a few last minute changes, but my staff were excellent and went with the flow.

“The atmosphere was obviously very different to the Queen’s funeral as this was something to celebrate, although everyone was on edge for health and safety and security reasons. But luckily it was a very safe operation throughout the day.

Carl Steabler.