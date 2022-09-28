After being contacted by SGC Security, S.S.S Services Ltd owner Carl Steabler provided about 150 staff who were in London on September 19 and the days leading up to the funeral.

Various security personnel fed into the 24 hours a day operation led by the Metropolitan Police.

Carl said: “It was three or four days before the operation in London was due to start that I was contacted by SGC and although it wasn’t a lot of time, we worked well as a team to prepare for – then get on with – the task.

“London was at the highest terrorism threat level for obvious reasons, but everything ran very smoothly and there were no incidents, or even accidents, to our knowledge.

“It was an honour to be in the capital helping with security during the period of mourning and the actual day of the funeral was very monumental to say the least.

“This was the biggest and most important task of my career to date and it actually also fell on the day of my birthday.

“I’m going to be donating a lump sum of the business profits from this job to a mental health charity.”

The 33-year-old started S.S.S Services Ltd two years ago, having previously been a self-employed security guard. From initially just covering the North East, it is now doing jobs nationwide.