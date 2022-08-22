Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlo’s fish and chip shop, which also specialises in gelato, came up with the cool Allstars Gelato for the group as it prepares for its new season.

Alnwick AllStars first met in March with just four members following its launch at an International Women’s Day event.

Now, there are more than 40 members who begin their new season of rehearsals on Monday, September 5 at 7pm in St James’ Church Centre, Pottergate.

Alnwick All-Stars and the new gelato created by Carlo's.

Linnea Tormajer, its music director, said: “What an amazing adventure this has been creating the Alnwick Allstars.

"The choir has established firm friendships and have grown in ability and confidence through hard work and gaining new experiences.

"We have created a safe space where anyone can come and sing with others without fear of judgement.

"Every member has value and we celebrate that each time we sing together.”

Alnwick AllStars is a project of Alnwick Community Trust.

New members are very welcome to just come along. The first session is free and then £2 per session.