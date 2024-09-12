Vets who work at one of the largest veterinary establishments in the Scottish Borders and Northumberland area are preparing for an epic 1,189-mile cycle ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats in memory of a popular colleague who tragically took her own life.

They are hoping to raise awareness of suicide and mental health, and also raise money for two charities in honour of a vet named Kirsty.

Maria Mylne, Mary Hall and Callum McRoberts of Galedin Vets will be joining Kirsty’s partner Chris Burn, who used to work at Galedin.

They have been training hard individually and as a group, and admit they are grateful for the support of colleagues, students, family and friends who are supporting them with accommodation along the route.

From left, Callum McRoberts, Maria Mylne, Chris Burn and Mary Hall.

Funds raised through donations will go to two charities – Vetlife and The Canmore Trust.

Chris said: “Kirsty was my rock. If you wanted something organised or something fixed, Kirsty was your woman.

“We don’t want anybody else to go through the pain we have. We want everybody to know that no matter what your mind may tell you, the world is better with you here, in this world.”

On the way, the four riders will be stopping off at a number of UK vet schools to speak to students about suicide prevention by sharing Kirsty’s story.

Maria said: “We want to share a message of hope that just because somebody has experienced suicidal thoughts, it does not mean they will feel this way forever.

“Together, we can break the cycle of suicide.”

Callum said: “Kirsty was, and still is, my inspiration, not just as a vet but in life, and it has been really hard to come to terms with her death.

“We want to raise awareness that mental health affects everybody. Checking in with your friends and colleagues can make a big difference.”

Looking ahead to the ride, Mary added: “We are all keen cyclists, but it is still pretty daunting. We will be staying with friends and family, or people connected with the veterinary profession, en-route so that we can save money and try to raise as many funds as possible.”

For more information and to make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/team/lejogawareness