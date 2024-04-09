Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scarbrough Court signed up to a programme by Living Eggs, a company that provides two week chicken hatching projects to schools, nurseries and care homes across the UK.

The residential care home received an incubator of 10 eggs, which residents had to nurture. After 24 hours, they were able to watch the baby chicks hatch. The activity encouraged social interaction and reminiscing between the residents.

Stacey Louise, Scarbrough Court’s activities coordinator, said: “It was really lovely to see the residents’ faces light up when the chicks finally hatched from their eggs.

Care home residents Maureen Meggison and Anne Marshall with the baby chicks. (Photo by Scarbrough Court)

“They brought joy and calmness to our residents, which is wonderful for their mental health and wellbeing.

“Also, they were able to get very close and feel the chicks’ breath and feathers, and this was a particularly joyful experience for residents with visual problems.”