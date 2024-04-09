Care home residents in Cramlington help with chick hatching programme

Cramlington care home residents have been getting involved with a chick hatching programme.
By Craig Buchan
Published 9th Apr 2024, 12:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Scarbrough Court signed up to a programme by Living Eggs, a company that provides two week chicken hatching projects to schools, nurseries and care homes across the UK.

The residential care home received an incubator of 10 eggs, which residents had to nurture. After 24 hours, they were able to watch the baby chicks hatch. The activity encouraged social interaction and reminiscing between the residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stacey Louise, Scarbrough Court’s activities coordinator, said: “It was really lovely to see the residents’ faces light up when the chicks finally hatched from their eggs.

Care home residents Maureen Meggison and Anne Marshall with the baby chicks. (Photo by Scarbrough Court)Care home residents Maureen Meggison and Anne Marshall with the baby chicks. (Photo by Scarbrough Court)
Care home residents Maureen Meggison and Anne Marshall with the baby chicks. (Photo by Scarbrough Court)

“They brought joy and calmness to our residents, which is wonderful for their mental health and wellbeing.

“Also, they were able to get very close and feel the chicks’ breath and feathers, and this was a particularly joyful experience for residents with visual problems.”

The home is run by RMBI Care Co, part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

Related topics:Care home residentsCramlington