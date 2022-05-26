Residents from Cheter Court care home at Woodhorn Museum.

Staff and residents at Chester Court care home, in Bedlington, celebrated International Museum Day by visiting Woodhorn Museum in Ashington.

Woodhorn Museum is the North East’s last remaining coal mining built heritage and also home to the The Ashington Group Collection of artworks, commonly known as the ‘Pitmen Painters’.

Residents enjoyed looking around the Pitman Painters art gallery, a tour of the colliery and learning all about Northumberland’s mining heritage.

And for one they were able to reminisce about their family history as their grandad was a miner, bringing back many memories and stories he had been told when he was younger.

John, a resident, said: “It was a very exciting, enjoyable and informative trip.