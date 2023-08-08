News you can trust since 1854
Care home resident in Cramlington gets to relive past visits to St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay

A care home resident in Cramlington was able to relive a treasured past experience thanks to a new initiative.
By Craig Buchan
Published 8th Aug 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 17:15 BST

Sheila Baines lives at Harwood Court, which arranged for her to visit St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay as part of its Seize the Day programme.

Harwood Court activity coordinator Ann Callan and Sheila’s granddaughter Amanda accompanied her to the lighthouse and to pass through the area where she used to live.

Ann said: “Sheila has been living at the home since June last year and has always spoken about St Mary’s Lighthouse.

Sheila Baines visiting St Mary's Lighthouse. (Photo by MHA)Sheila Baines visiting St Mary's Lighthouse. (Photo by MHA)
Sheila Baines visiting St Mary's Lighthouse. (Photo by MHA)
“Sheila used to visit the lighthouse when she was younger and when we told her where we were going she was really excited.

“She had a great time. What she enjoyed the most was her ice cream, and it was lovely to see her enjoying the day.

“Overall, it was a great day, one that was enjoyed by all of us and something I am sure we can do again.”

