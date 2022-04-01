Care home receives Easter treat from partnership

Left to right: Sam Buxton and Keith Newman with Tom Stewart and resident Elsie Newman.

The “Good Egg Partnership” between community radio station Radio Northumberland, Bedlington charity Leading Link and Lodge Temperance Freemasons is scrambling to help local good causes.

The partnership is distributing Easter eggs to special schools, food banks, care homes, veterans’ charities and youth centres and other good causes across Northumberland, North Tyneside, and Newcastle.

Almost 100 chocolate eggs were distributed to residents and staff at Scarbrough Court Care Home in Cramlington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarbrough Court is operated and managed by The Royal Masonic Benevolent Institution and primarily looks after elderly freemasons and their widows.

Sam Buxton, manager, said: “It’s lovely that people care enough about our residents to give them eggs at Easter.

"We are very grateful to the Freemasons, Radio Northumberland and Leading Link for organising the visit and leaving almost 100 eggs to enjoy.”

Radio Northumberland is co-ordinating the collection of eggs and Leading Link helping distribute them to families together with Lodge Temperance.

Project organiser Tom Stewart said: “We’re aiming to distribute 3000 eggs this year and each one will generate a smile for whoever gets one.

"We are particularly happy to give eggs once again to Scarbrough Court as local freemasons have been very generous again for our campaign this Easter.”

Keith Newman, from Radio Northumberland and a trustee for Leading Link, said: “It’s been wonderful visiting charities, care homes and good causes to see the good work they do.