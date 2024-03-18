Care home in Northumberland runs collection for homelessness charity Streetworx
Station Court Care Home in Ashington has had a collection point for warm clothes, sleeping bags, and food items in aid of Streetworx, a Newcastle based charity that has supported homeless people in the city since 2008.
In addition to the donations from the community, residents created ‘blessing bags’ for the charity to hand out and staff at the home volunteered with the charity.
Carly Chesney, activities coordinator at Station Court, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities.
“It was truly heart-warming to see first-hand the positive impact Streetworx provides to those on the streets in Newcastle, rain or shine, and to see everyone come together to help in any way that they could.
“We are all very pleased to be assisting them in their cause and will continue to do so.”