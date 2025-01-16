Care home in Northumberland receives Veteran Friendly Framework accreditation

By Andrew Coulson
Published 16th Jan 2025, 13:32 BST
Wansbeck Care Home in the Choppington area has announced that it has achieved the Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) accreditation.

This prestigious recognition highlights the care home’s dedication to understanding and addressing the unique needs of veterans and their families.

The VFF is a collaborative initiative developed by Armed Forces charities along with the NHS Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance. It is designed to improve the practical, emotional, and social well-being of veterans and their families living in care homes across England.

Wansbeck Care Home met eight key standards to secure the accreditation – such as recording Armed Forces status in care plans, addressing social isolation and signposting to vital support services like local Royal British Legion branches.

Wansbeck Care Home met eight key standards to secure the accreditation.Wansbeck Care Home met eight key standards to secure the accreditation.
It has also implemented some meaningful initiatives. For example, identifying veterans with poppy emblems, organising community engagement events and facilitating visits to veteran-focused organisations.

With this accreditation, Wansbeck Care Home joins a growing network of Veteran Friendly Framework care homes.

