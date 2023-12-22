A Northumberland Care Home has donated to a local community group to help them provide a luncheon club for the local elderly population.

Chester Court Care Home, in Bedlington, donated £500 to Northumberland Community Enterprise Limited (NCEL) to allow them to purchase the equipment necessary to run the club.

NCEL, based in Stobhill but operating across south east Northumberland, aims to address issues such as health and wellbeing, unemployment, skills building, horticulture and social inclusion.

Brooke Burgess, manager of NCEL, said: “They have been very lucky to receive support towards their new weekly luncheon club and they are looking forward to now being able to pilot this in the new year.”

Chester Court presented Northumberland Community Enterprise Limited with the donation. (Photo by Barchester)

Laura Tindle, general manager at Chester Court, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities.