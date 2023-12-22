Care home in Bedlington makes donation to help set up luncheon club for the elderly
Chester Court Care Home, in Bedlington, donated £500 to Northumberland Community Enterprise Limited (NCEL) to allow them to purchase the equipment necessary to run the club.
NCEL, based in Stobhill but operating across south east Northumberland, aims to address issues such as health and wellbeing, unemployment, skills building, horticulture and social inclusion.
Brooke Burgess, manager of NCEL, said: “They have been very lucky to receive support towards their new weekly luncheon club and they are looking forward to now being able to pilot this in the new year.”
Laura Tindle, general manager at Chester Court, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities.
“This is a charity that the home has previously had support from. The residents of Chester Court have attended the community allotments behind our care home.”