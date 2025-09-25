Care home in Ashington raises funds for Alzheimer's Society
The home held various rewind themed days throughout the month such as ‘back to school’ and a ‘through the decades’ party with staff members dressing up and live entertainment evoking positive memories for residents.
On World Alzheimer’s Day, staff, residents and local volunteers embarked on a sponsored memory walk throughout Ashington town.
Using photographs of nostalgic buildings such as The Regal and The Wallaw, it brought back many fond memories along the way.
They also held a charity quiz afternoon, with family members and the local community joining in on the fun.
Sarah Kelly – general manager at Station Court Care Home, run by Barchester Healthcare – said: “Taking part in fundraising for such an important cause has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way.”