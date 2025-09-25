Care home in Ashington raises funds for Alzheimer's Society

By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Sep 2025, 17:54 BST
Staff, residents and local volunteers at Station Court Care Home in Ashington have taken part in various events and fundraising efforts throughout September in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The home held various rewind themed days throughout the month such as ‘back to school’ and a ‘through the decades’ party with staff members dressing up and live entertainment evoking positive memories for residents.

On World Alzheimer’s Day, staff, residents and local volunteers embarked on a sponsored memory walk throughout Ashington town.

Using photographs of nostalgic buildings such as The Regal and The Wallaw, it brought back many fond memories along the way.

Activities included a sponsored memory walk throughout Ashington.

They also held a charity quiz afternoon, with family members and the local community joining in on the fun.

Sarah Kelly – general manager at Station Court Care Home, run by Barchester Healthcare – said: “Taking part in fundraising for such an important cause has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way.”

