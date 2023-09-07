Station Court Care Home in Ashington. (Photo by Google)

Alongside staff and their families, the residents of Station Court Care Home will complete a memory trail through the town while wearing blue to raise awareness and funds for the dementia charity.

The walk will take place on Friday, September 22 to mark the end of a week of fundraising activities, which also includes bake sales and reminiscing sessions with memorabilia boxes from Woodhorn Museum.

Carly Chesney, activities coordinator at Station Court, said: “It is brilliant to see the community come together for such an important cause, from volunteers to embark on our memory walk trail to cake makers.

“Residents and staff at Station Court are looking forward to celebrating and fundraising for a cause very close to our hearts.