Care home in Ashington organising sponsored memory walk for Alzheimer’s Society
Alongside staff and their families, the residents of Station Court Care Home will complete a memory trail through the town while wearing blue to raise awareness and funds for the dementia charity.
The walk will take place on Friday, September 22 to mark the end of a week of fundraising activities, which also includes bake sales and reminiscing sessions with memorabilia boxes from Woodhorn Museum.
Carly Chesney, activities coordinator at Station Court, said: “It is brilliant to see the community come together for such an important cause, from volunteers to embark on our memory walk trail to cake makers.
“Residents and staff at Station Court are looking forward to celebrating and fundraising for a cause very close to our hearts.
“We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”