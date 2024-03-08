Care home in Ashington offers free drinks and snacks to emergency services workers
The nursing home will provide refreshments for paramedics, nurses, police officers and other emergency services workers on their breaks who do not have time to go home or back to their workplace.
Sarah Kelly, the general manager of Station Court, said: “To say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Station Court are inviting all members of the police, ambulance, and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.
"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, and grab and go treat bags available free of charge.
“Our comfortable facilities include free WiFi and service with a smile. Do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you.”