Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The nursing home will provide refreshments for paramedics, nurses, police officers and other emergency services workers on their breaks who do not have time to go home or back to their workplace.

Sarah Kelly, the general manager of Station Court, said: “To say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Station Court are inviting all members of the police, ambulance, and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, and grab and go treat bags available free of charge.