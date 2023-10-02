Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff, residents, and family members from Station Court Care Home took part in a sponsored memory walk and wheel wearing blue and with forget-me-nots painted on their faces to represent the charity.

The home also ran a through the decades themed party with live entertainment and various reminiscing activities over the course of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carly Chesney, activities coordinator at Station Court, said: “Taking part and organising fundraising for Alzheimer’s awareness has been a huge amount of fun for everyone.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff, residents, and families, aged between one and 102, took part in the memory walk. (Photo by Station Court Care Home)

“Each themed day brought back special memories for our residents and the staff have had a brilliant time too, from dressing up to baking cakes.

“It is for such an important cause and one very close to our hearts here at Station Court.