An Ashington care home has hosted a series of events to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society during Alzheimer’s awareness week.
By Craig Buchan
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:30 BST
Staff, residents, and family members from Station Court Care Home took part in a sponsored memory walk and wheel wearing blue and with forget-me-nots painted on their faces to represent the charity.

The home also ran a through the decades themed party with live entertainment and various reminiscing activities over the course of the week.

Carly Chesney, activities coordinator at Station Court, said: “Taking part and organising fundraising for Alzheimer’s awareness has been a huge amount of fun for everyone.

Staff, residents, and families, aged between one and 102, took part in the memory walk. (Photo by Station Court Care Home)
“Each themed day brought back special memories for our residents and the staff have had a brilliant time too, from dressing up to baking cakes.

“It is for such an important cause and one very close to our hearts here at Station Court.

“We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”

