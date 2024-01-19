A Northumberland care home is appealing for members of the public to send in birthday cards to help one of their residents celebrate turning 100.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nesta has lived at Woodhorn Park Care Home in Ashington for 13 years, and the home is hoping to have 100 birthday cards for her to help make her big day special.

The home, which is run by Barchester Healthcare, is asking for cards to be posted to arrive before Sunday, January 21 so that they will be there for the birthday celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking ahead of the event, general manager at the home Emma Saunders said: “It is her actual birthday on Sunday, and then we can display everything for her family to come in.

Nesta has lived at Woodhorn Park for 13 years. (Photo by Woodhorn Park)

“I am coming in on Saturday to put the boards out, ready for her to open them, so we can display them for her.

“We are making it special. My kitchen team is making an individual cake for her. We have got a singer coming in. The kitchen team is putting together a buffet for her and her family, and obviously the residents that she lives with.”

Nesta is famous around Woodhorn Park for her love of dominos. According to Emma she is the home’s “domino queen” and “she will tell you she will cheat, but only when she is losing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She used to love going dancing and spending time off on caravan holidays.

Emma said: “At the minute she is telling everyone that she is 98 and I am lying, and she is not 100.

“I think she will be overwhelmed because she is a lady that always appreciates everything everybody does. I have been in the home for six years and she has always appreciated everything.”

She added: “I just think she is a fabulous lady. She is very kind, very loving. Just the best kind of lady you could have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nesta was one of six children and has outlived all of her siblings.

She was born in Lincoln but moved to Ashington in 1946 after marrying her husband Bob, who was in the army.

She is visited by her son Peter every day and has a daughter that lives in Canada, as well as having seven grandchildren.

According to Emma, everyone at the home has become close with Nesta. She said: “People will think it is just about giving them a cup of tea and doing care needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is not, it is a whole lot more than that. You get to know them and how they have grown up.

“We get to know their family. She has got family in Canada, which Peter will put on Zoom for her, so you kind of get to know them too.”