Care home celebrates International Firefighters' Day

Staff and residents at Woodhorn Park care home with their local firefighters.

Woodhorn Park care home, in Ashington, honoured their local firefighters by inviting them to the home to receive a goody hamper.

They wanted to thank the firefighters stationed there for their selfless service keeping the community safe, as part of International Firefighters’ Day.

Coinciding with Saint Florian’s Day, the Day is celebrated around the world. Saint Florian, who was said to be one of the first commanding firefighters of a Roman battalion, saved many lives and is the patron saint of firefighters.

The event was created in 1999 after five firefighters died tragically in a wildfire in Australia to highlight the sacrifices made by fire crews around the world who all unite in the fight against one common enemy – fire.

Emma Saunders, commercial manager at the home, said: “Our local firefighters put their lives on the line every day to save our lives, loved ones and homes, and even our forests, cities and towns, so we wanted to take the opportunity to let them know just how much we appreciate all that they do for us.

"We think they are truly wonderful human beings.”

Woodhorn Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.