Care assistant leaves Bedlington care home Meadow Park after 19 years' service
A popular care assistant ‘with a huge heart’ has retired.
Glynis Maddison worked at Meadow Park in Bedlington for 19 years.
This week staff and residents at the home made sure she was sent off in style, with lots of gifts and a bouquet of flowers.
Glynis said: “Meadow Park is like a family to me and though I’m looking forward to retirement, I’m really going to miss everyone here so much!”
Julie Bond, general manager at Meadow Park, said: “Glynis is one of those people who was born to care for others – she has such a huge heart and was greatly loved by the individuals living at Meadow Park Care Home.
"She was an inspiration to her colleagues and we will all miss her. We wish her all the best!”
Meadow Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare. It provides residential and dementia care for 61 residents. It can cater for respite and long-term stays.