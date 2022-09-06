After 19 years of continuous service at Meadow Park in Bedlington, care assistant, Glynis Maddison has decided to retire.

This week staff and residents at the home made sure she was sent off in style, with lots of gifts and a bouquet of flowers.

Glynis said: “Meadow Park is like a family to me and though I’m looking forward to retirement, I’m really going to miss everyone here so much!”

Julie Bond, general manager at Meadow Park, said: “Glynis is one of those people who was born to care for others – she has such a huge heart and was greatly loved by the individuals living at Meadow Park Care Home.

"She was an inspiration to her colleagues and we will all miss her. We wish her all the best!”