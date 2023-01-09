Caravan owners at the site can stay until early January, but some could not do so over the last few weeks due to burst pipes.

One of the affected owners said she was unhappy that there were “no emergency plumbers on site”.

She added: “It’s ridiculous that we pay thousands of pounds each year to be told by security team no-one can help till park opens again in March.”

The Berwick Holiday Park site. Picture from Google.

A Haven spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some caravans have experienced frozen water pipes at Berwick Holiday Park due to cold weather conditions during the winter months.

“The team at the park are working hard to continue fixing the issue.”

