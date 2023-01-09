Caravan owners unhappy as burst pipes mean they are unable to stay at Berwick Holiday Park
Problems caused by the freezing weather meant that some owners of caravans at Haven Berwick Holiday Park have been unable to stay in their holiday home.
Caravan owners at the site can stay until early January, but some could not do so over the last few weeks due to burst pipes.
One of the affected owners said she was unhappy that there were “no emergency plumbers on site”.
She added: “It’s ridiculous that we pay thousands of pounds each year to be told by security team no-one can help till park opens again in March.”
A Haven spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some caravans have experienced frozen water pipes at Berwick Holiday Park due to cold weather conditions during the winter months.
“The team at the park are working hard to continue fixing the issue.”
The freezing temperatures have caused similar issues for other caravan companies across the country. Haven advises owners to drain down their water system in their caravans upon leaving the site.