Pupils at a Blyth school have mobilised their support for Newcastle United ahead of this weekend’s cup final to raise funds for victims of recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School in Blyth had already organised a Toon Army themed non-uniform day with pupils dressed in black and white before a pupil suggested turning it into a fundraiser.

Football-themed activities also took place throughout the day to get pupils excited ahead of the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday between Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Headteacher Pauline Johnstone said: “Initially this was to be a fun day to celebrate the achievement of our team but, following events in Turkey and Syria, Harry in Year 6 asked whether we could use this to raise some money for the Earthquake Appeal.

“We set up a donation page so parents could contribute through the course of the day.

“Events like this are very important to our school community, as they underline our links to our local community, and encourage the children to respect and value achievement, while the fund-raising element underlines our responsibility to our global community.”

Sunday will be the first time The Magpies have played at Wembley since they were defeated by Man Utd in the 1999 FA Cup Final.

Ex-pupil of St Wilfrid’s Dan Langley is currently on the books at Newcastle, with the goalkeeper currently out on loan at Spennymoor Town in the National League North.

St Wilfrid’s is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

