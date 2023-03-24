Mind and Soul and Rural Us are hoping to open groups in Berwick and Wooler.

A group is already running in Alnwick which was set up after close friend Adrian Loveday was diagnosed with cancer. He looked for a support group nearby, and noticed that the nearest place to go was in Newcastle.

Involved are local GP surgeries and various cancer organisations to help provide the support needed to help people fighting the illness.

Ady with friends who braved the dip.

Christine Smith, Mind and Sole C.I.C, said: “We were very lucky to get support from Northern Cancer Voices, Coping with Cancer and the Northern cancer patients and carers group, along with Alnwick Medical Group we were able to set up the group with two amazing volunteers.

"We are all well aware that sadly lots of groups haven't reformed after Covid and we are hoping to make a start and offer a friendly non-clinical support group.

"Sadly we lost Ady at the beginning of the year, but thankfully he was able to join a few of our groups.”

Alongside opening up groups, Mind and Soul have also been raising cash for cancer charities.

To mark World Cancer Day, 28 people braved the cold water in Druridge Lake for 10 minutes, raising £400 for local cancer charities.

The dip is now planned as an annual event, and will be known as ‘Ady Dip’.

