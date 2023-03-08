Seahouses and District Cancer Research and Relief Fund, which was first established in the 1970’s, supports cancer patients between Embleton and Lowick from their diagnosis to the end of treatment.

To raise cash, the volunteers hosted a fundraising coffee morning which took place in The Bamburgh Castle Inn in Seahouses.

In what is the organisation’s 50th year, 2023 is the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that the local community have been able to gather at the harbour front venue in support of the group.

Joan Turnbull, chair of Seahouses & District Cancer Research and Relief Fund and Richard Miller, general manager The Bamburgh Castle Inn.

Raising funds through admission tickets, well stocked cake, books and bric-a-brac stalls, a grand raffle and tombola further boosted the fundraising efforts with more than £2,200 raised over the course of three hours.

As well as playing host, The Bamburgh Castle Inn team also provided guests with their teas and coffees, as well as the essential accompaniments needed to fully enjoy the delicious scones generously supplied by Trotters Family Bakers.

The cash raised will help the charity assist patients who are unable to organise their own transport for hospital treatments, and to hospices, cancer research and treatment centres throughout the county.

Joan Turnbull, Seahouses and District Cancer Research and Relief Fund chair, said: “We really do rely on our community to keep providing our support to people in the area and I’m delighted that we raised the amount we did at the weekend.

“It was lovely to be back at the inn for our coffee morning for the first time since Covid and to see so many people come along.

“Richard and the team have been superb as always and we are very grateful to them and Trotters for their generous supplies in support of the coffee morning."

Richard Miller, general manager of the Bamburgh Castle Inn, said: “After such a long lay-off since the last coffee morning it was great to see so many people come down to the inn and support what really is a vital group in our community.