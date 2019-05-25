Can you help readers with names?

We are still looking for names for the top picture sent in by George Stokoe, manager of Woolworth’s. It was taken prior to the opening of Woolies after modernisations 25 years ago.

David Young was in George Taylor’s year at school and recognised the bottom picture.

Alnwick Duke School

The names of the people in the back row are indistinct due to the sandstone building, but are, from left to right: Wayne Lambert, David Young, James Stafford, Peter Armin, Robert Nolan, Douglas Ford, David Frater and Robert Ferguson.

Email northumberland.gazette@jpimedia.co.uk