Can you help? Police plea to find missing Northumberland man
Police have appealed for help to find a missing Northumberland man.
Alan Beddow has not been seen for three days.
The 66-year-old left his home address in East Lea, Newbiggin by the Sea, on Tuesday, September 10, in a Silver Vauxhall Corsa.
He has bot been sighted since and and his family have not yet heard from him.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare, and are appealing for help from the public to locate him.
Alan is described as white, 5ft 4ins in height with a slim build, thinning grey hair and blue eyes.
When Alan was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, black T-Shirt with blue jogging pants and black shoes.
Alan, or anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 196 110919.