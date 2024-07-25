Campaigners receive a proposal to split The Forge Inn site at Ulgham to include housing as well as re-opened pub
The Forge Inn, located in Ulgham, has been closed for business since 2019. However, it was successfully placed on the Asset of Community Value register by the local parish council – this runs until November 2024, but a renewal application can be made.
After the owner informed Northumberland County Council of their ‘intention to dispose’ of the asset as per the Localism Act 2011, the fight formally started to keep the pub in local hands.
A Community Benefit Society (CBS) of residents was formed and more than 250 members/shareholders made a pledge. The business plan includes a café and shop element as well as a pub.
This led to Ulgham CBS in the spring submitting a formal bid for The Forge Inn, which was rejected.
Now, the CBS has revealed on the ‘Save the Forge at Ulgham’ website that a developer has approached the society and the parish council with a proposal to split the site, retaining part of the premises as a community pub/hub and freeing up the remaining area for housing development.
The update also said: “Initial discussions have taken place. However, some aspects of the discussions currently are sensitive and confidential.
“Part of the original proposal offered us (the village) a building we could use as the community pub/hub. However, this was unacceptable for a number of reasons – the two main ones being the size of the offered building was too small support the business plan and off-road parking for passing trade was insufficient.
“A further proposal which would utilise part of the main pub building is now being considered. This part being the single-story section on the right hand side of the building as you look at it.
“This we feel could be a workable area for a pub/café/shop and could allow sufficient space for a car park for passing trade.
“It must be stressed that this is only a proposal and nothing is confirmed. Discussions are on-going.”
In addition to this, a CBS member spoke to the Gazette this week to say that even if all parties agree to proceed, the process is in its “very early days”.
