Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After suffering a setback earlier this year, campaigners aiming to save and develop a pub in a Northumberland village have received an offer from a local property developer.

The Forge Inn, located in Ulgham, has been closed for business since 2019. However, it was successfully placed on the Asset of Community Value register by the local parish council – this runs until November 2024, but a renewal application can be made.

After the owner informed Northumberland County Council of their ‘intention to dispose’ of the asset as per the Localism Act 2011, the fight formally started to keep the pub in local hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Community Benefit Society (CBS) of residents was formed and more than 250 members/shareholders made a pledge. The business plan includes a café and shop element as well as a pub.

The Forge Inn is located in Ulgham. Picture by Google.

This led to Ulgham CBS in the spring submitting a formal bid for The Forge Inn, which was rejected.

Now, the CBS has revealed on the ‘Save the Forge at Ulgham’ website that a developer has approached the society and the parish council with a proposal to split the site, retaining part of the premises as a community pub/hub and freeing up the remaining area for housing development.

The update also said: “Initial discussions have taken place. However, some aspects of the discussions currently are sensitive and confidential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Part of the original proposal offered us (the village) a building we could use as the community pub/hub. However, this was unacceptable for a number of reasons – the two main ones being the size of the offered building was too small support the business plan and off-road parking for passing trade was insufficient.

“A further proposal which would utilise part of the main pub building is now being considered. This part being the single-story section on the right hand side of the building as you look at it.

“This we feel could be a workable area for a pub/café/shop and could allow sufficient space for a car park for passing trade.

“It must be stressed that this is only a proposal and nothing is confirmed. Discussions are on-going.”