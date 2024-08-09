Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A petition calling for a new pump track to be built in Morpeth for cyclists, skateboarders, skaters and scooter riders now has more than 550 signatures.

A group of campaigners has had initial meetings with Morpeth Town Council and Northumberland County Council, with the latter carrying out site assessments at land it owns such as the old track near Craik Park to potentially redevelop it.

Another potential location mentioned is the Storey Park area – although a number of residents there have raised concerns, with one saying it should “be off the table” given how close it would be to people’s homes.

Members of the group, all volunteers, are now working on a formal fundraising proposal.

Design images have been produced after the group made contact with renowned track designers and builders Clark & Kent Contractors.

He added: “We’re over the moon to have more than 550 signatures to our petition at www.change.org/p/construct-a-pump-track-in-morpeth-for-cyclists-skateboarders-skaters-and-scooter-riders

“Pump tracks are a really fun and accessible way to practice your skills. There are only a few in the North East, so it would be great if one could be built in Morpeth and we hope a suitable site emerges – we’re not passionate about where it goes.”

One of the locations suggested during meetings was a grassed area next to the car park at Storey Park. This has led to concerns being raised by local residents on the Morpeth Matters Facebook page.

Andy Robinson, one of the residents, spoke to the Gazette and said that the vast majority of fellow residents he has heard from agree with his view that it would be an inappropriate location.

He added: “There would inevitably be noise and anti-social behaviour issues if this track was built so close to people’s homes. Graffiti concerns have also been raised.

“The fact that Storey Park was suggested in the first place was ludicrous. Storey Park should be off the table. But I’m not against a new pump track being built and the site near Craik Park would be ideal for it, especially as I think the users would also be happier being in a more secluded area.”

When asked about Storey Park, Mr Stephenson said: “We don’t want to build it in a location where people living next to it would be unhappy, although none of the pump tracks I’ve been to have anti-social behaviour issues or are covered in graffiti.”