Campaign calling on people to get sustainable sports gear at the Age UK Morpeth shop
It and other Age UK shops across the country offer a wider range of pre-loved items such as sportswear, fitness DVDs, books and accessories – ideal for aiding a journey to moving more, whilst not breaking the bank.
This call forms part of the charity’s ‘Act Now, Age Better’ campaign that aims to start a national conversation about the benefits of becoming more physically active.
Tina Scott, manager at the Age UK shop in Morpeth, said: “From essentials like trainers to comfortable work-out clothing, the shop in Morpeth has a range of items that can help people create stylish and functional fitness wardrobes.
“Not only will you be saving money and reducing waste, you’ll be helping raise vital funds for Age UK so that it can continue supporting older people across the country.”
