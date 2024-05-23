Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A tiny community, nestled along the ancient pilgrimage route of St Cuthberts Way, is now one of the best-connected places in the UK having clubbed together to fund a new broadband network.

People living and working in Hetton Hall, near Lowick, are finding their online lives moving at a much faster pace since being upgraded to Openreach’s full fibre broadband network.

They’re now able to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds, with buffering and dropouts a thing of the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The technology also supports day-to-day, business critical tasks like video calls, banking, and online trade and contact with customers.

An OpenReach engineer at work.

The community used the UK Government’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme alongside funding from Openreach, to help pay for the vital upgrade.

Resident Richard Allen, who campaigned for the upgrade, said: “We live in such a beautiful corner of Northumberland, but we are remote and that was very challenging from a broadband perspective.

“We could just about stream a TV programme on a good day, but it was often very slow and prone to the dreaded buffering. And there was no chance of using more than one device at any one time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even online shopping could be hazardous as our connection could drop out in the middle of a payment leaving you in doubt as to whether it has actually gone through or not and concerned about paying twice.”

Hetton Hall resident Richard Allen.

Getting the new technology to Hetton Hall was no mean feat as the nearest main fibre artery was more than four miles away.

Engineers managed to keep disruption to a minimum however, building fibre to doorsteps with only one short road closure. Using a nifty piece of kit called a mole plough they cut and placed the fibre directly into grass verges for more than three kilometres.

Michael Sowiak, Openreach fibre build manager, said: “Richard and the community have worked hand-in-hand with us and Northumberland County Council’s iNorthumberland team, to make this upgrade a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working in communities as rural as this isn’t without challenges, but hearing from residents the difference this technology is making to their lives makes it all worthwhile. It’s great that they’re now enjoying all the benefits of faster, more reliable broadband.”