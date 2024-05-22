Campaign brings ultrafast broadband to rural Northumberland community
People living and working in Hetton Hall, near Lowick, are finding their online lives moving at a much faster pace since being upgraded to Openreach’s full fibre broadband network.
They’re now able to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds, with buffering and dropouts a thing of the past.
The technology also supports day-to-day, business critical tasks like video calls, banking, and online trade and contact with customers.
The community used the UK Government’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme alongside funding from Openreach, to help pay for the vital upgrade.
Resident Richard Allen, who campaigned for the upgrade, said: “We live in such a beautiful corner of Northumberland, but we are remote and that was very challenging from a broadband perspective.
“We could just about stream a TV programme on a good day, but it was often very slow and prone to the dreaded buffering. And there was no chance of using more than one device at any one time.
“Even online shopping could be hazardous as our connection could drop out in the middle of a payment leaving you in doubt as to whether it has actually gone through or not and concerned about paying twice.”
Getting the new technology to Hetton Hall was no mean feat as the nearest main fibre artery was more than four miles away.
Engineers managed to keep disruption to a minimum however, building fibre to doorsteps with only one short road closure. Using a nifty piece of kit called a mole plough they cut and placed the fibre directly into grass verges for more than three kilometres.
Micheal Sowiak, Openreach fibre build manager, said: “Richard and the community have worked hand-in-hand with us and Northumberland County Council’s iNorthumberland team, to make this upgrade a success.
“Working in communities as rural as this isn’t without challenges, but hearing from residents the difference this technology is making to their lives makes it all worthwhile. It’s great that they’re now enjoying all the benefits of faster, more reliable broadband.”
