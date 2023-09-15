Calls to roll out highly successful Blyth project across Northumberland

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Heart of Blyth project was launched in March 2022 to work alongside the ongoing regeneration work in the county’s largest town.

Led by project coordinator Adeline ‘Ade’ Keogh, the Heart of Blyth looks to bring diverse groups together, building connections and sharing skills and knowledge to improve the town.

Among the services offered by the project are ‘microgrants’ of up to £3,000 to develop residents’ ideas. Ade had previously described them as an ‘amazing tool’ to get people involved.

A surfer walks past beach huts in Blyth, Northumberland. Photo: Iain Buist/NCJ Media.

Grants are assessed out by a 15-strong residents panel, who help also help shape the direction of the project and promote it to local people.

Speaking at the Ashington and Blyth Local Area Committee, Ade said: “The main asset in Blyth are the people. There is a strong desire to come together to work towards a common goal.

“Our aim is to work together with partners to provide opportunities for people to come together. We believe every person has unique talents and skills.

“We look at how we can improve the area. We want residents to get involved in their local community.

“Residents have said it is the best thing to happen to Blyth in a long time.”

The project has even reached royal attention – while attending the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, Ade thrust a leaflet for Heart of Blyth into the hands of The Princess of Wales herself.

Isabella councillor Anna Watson said: “We’re very, very lucky to have Ade. This needs to be rolled out across Northumberland if this council is really serious about tackling inequality.

“Every single town in Northumberland that sees this type of inequality needs this. Look at the good Ade has done in the town. The money goes such a long way to improving those communities that have been left behind.”

Fellow councillor Kath Nisbit, Croft ward, added: “It’s been amazing working with Ade over the last two years. She does a hell of a lot of work in Blyth.