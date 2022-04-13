Calls for more to be done to stop fly-tipping in part of Bedlington

Some of the fly-tipping on a plot of land behind Victoria Terrace, Bedlington.

Rebecca Wilczek, who represents Bedlington East, says a plot of land behind Victoria Terrace in the town, owned by Bernicia and Northumberland County Council, has become a fly-tipping hotspot since the plot was left to become overgrown.

Cllr Wilczek said: “This issue has been going on for over a year when the previous county councillor had a meeting about the site with both parties after numerous failed attempts at getting the area cleared.

“When I was elected in May, it was as if the meeting had never happened. I had to start from scratch; even getting Northumberland County Council to accept responsibility for the land was difficult.

“I have listened and corresponded with a number of residents and have encouraged those residents to report it, some of whom have also sought help from those higher up in the council.

“I have lost count of the numerous emails and hours I have spent trying to rectify this issue; I even called upon the help of the cabinet member and portfolio holder to no avail. I then got in touch with the leader and deputy leader of the council and we are still no further forward.

“The contractors who carried out the works cut back the overgrowth but the plot was not left to the standard the NCC surveyor (who has worked hard at this issue throughout) and myself expected, therefore, their invoice for the work was returned without payment.

“This is one of the reasons why I questioned the deputy leader at the Bedlington Local Area Council on 19 January this year about bringing services in-house to ensure residents receive a quality service with jobs carried out to a high standard. It is disheartening for residents and myself as the county councillor for the ward to get our hopes up that work will commence, only to be let down.

“This has been an incredibly frustrating and complex issue. I am disappointed that it still has not yet been resolved, therefore, I have had no choice but to escalate the issue to the chief executive's office.

“I want residents to know I will not rest until this is addressed. I want to thank them for their patience and I will keep residents updated as soon as I know of the next steps.”

A Bernicia spokesperson said: “We are aware of the problem and are proactively out on site every week to remove fly tipping as it occurs.

“We are working with the county council to look at a longer term landscaping solution for the area.”