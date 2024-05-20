Calls for more safety measures after teenager's tragic death in River Tyne at Ovingham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday, police received a report of concern for the welfare of two teenage boys who were in the River Tyne near the bridge at Ovingham.
One of the boys, aged 13, was rescued from the water and he remains in a critical condition in hospital.
A thorough search of the area was carried out in a bid to locate the second boy, aged 14, but sadly, his body was found in the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
It comes less than two years after 13-year-old Robert Hattersley died in the same stretch of river in July 2022.
Cllr Angie Scott, who represents the Prudhoe North ward on Northumberland County Council, has previously told of how she herself got into difficulty in the river as a youngster.
She said: “It’s so tragic. My heart goes out to the family, it is absolutely heartbreaking.
“I think we need more equipment and signage. More needs to be done, we need a plan going forward.
“We need to get the message out to young people that it is not a safe place to swim. When you look at the number of these tragedies across the country, it’s a national issue.
“I think the Government need to look at it as well.”
Hexham MP Guy Opperman added: “This is a devastating incident, and one that has deeply shocked the local community. My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the two young boys.”
According to the Royal Life Saving Society, the number of child drownings in England between 2019 and 2022 has increased from 20 to 37.
Cllr Gordon Stewart, Prudhoe South, said: “I would like to pay tribute to all the agencies involved – Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, Northumbria Police, North East Ambulance Service, Great North Air Ambulance Service and Northumberland Mountain Rescue, for their professionalism during the very difficult events.
“I know this incident has caused shock and sadness in the local community and my thoughts and those of everyone at the council are with the family and friends of those affected by this tragic incident.”