Calls for England star Lucy Bronze to be awarded Freedom of Northumberland

Belford councillor, Guy Renner-Thompson, who went to school with the Euro 2022 winner, has proposed a motion to the next full council of Northumberland County Council in September.It says: “Following the magnificent victory of the Lionesses in Euro 2022 we would like to propose the Freedom of Northumberland is bestowed on Lucy Bronze.

"The former Duchess High School Student was born in 1991 in Berwick-upon-Tweed and went on to live on Holy Island, in Belford and in Alnwick.”

Cllr Renner-Thompson, who has responsibility for children’s services, said: “Lucy was in my year at school at Belford Middle and the Duchess High so it’s a privilege to be putting her forward for this honour.

Lucy Bronze celebrates with Alex Greenwood after the final whistle of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"Everyone knew Lucy was special even back then when she was off playing for Sunderland. Lucy’s sheer hard work and determination is an inspiration for all young women and girls in Northumberland.”

The right-back was born in Berwick and played for Alnwick Town as a youngster before her career took her to Olympique Lyonnais, Manchester City and now Barcelona.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan added: “We are all so proud of the Lionesses and what they have achieved, but especially Northumberland girl Lucy Bronze.

"Bestowing the Freedom of Northumberland upon her would be a fitting way to pay special tribute to her incredible success as part of the victorious England team.

"I would encourage councillors to support this motion.”