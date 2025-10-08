A Cramlington woman has made it her mission to bring joy to children on the heart ward after receiving life-saving surgery as a teen.

Calli Tully was born with a hole in her heart and in December of 2014, aged 17, she underwent open-heart surgery at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle which saved her life.

After feeling moved by the amount of children who would spend Christmas on the ward and many who wouldn’t ever make it home, in 2017 Calli’s Heart Campaign was born.

Through fundraising, she was able to buy presents and organise Santa visits for children who were in hospital over the festive period.

Calli Tully now and back in 2014 when she had open-heart surgery at the Freeman Hospital.

The campaign has grown massively and today CalIi also supports children with gifts and visits on occasions such as Easter, Halloween and birthdays, and takes ‘bravery bags’ for the children undergoing surgery.

Just last year, Calli made it to the final four in the ITV Pride of Britain awards for her hard work.

She said: “To know you are making a difference and helping some of these families make magical memories is heartwarming but it can be upsetting too.

“For a lot of children, this may be their last Christmas. I still get messages now from people who have had children who have passed away and remember those special memories.”

On October 31, Calli will visit the heart ward to gift the children special Halloween goodie bags. Fundraising has also began for this year’s Christmas campaign. Those wishing to help out can do via GoFundMe or by donating new toys.

Calli added: “If they cant come home for Christmas, it’s my job to bring Christmas to them.”