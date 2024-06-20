Brighter Berwick Day is taking place on Saturday.

Berwick’s residents, business owners and visitors to the town are being encouraged to wear their most eye-catching outfit for a new initiative.

Brighter Berwick Day is taking place on Saturday (June 22) and to promote this, the group of independent shops and community enterprises in Berwick that are involved had a walk in colourful clothing and had pictures taken.

Roland Wallis of ROJO in Bridge Street started the initiative after a conversation with one of his customers about how we all have outfits we end up never wearing because we think it is too much or we do not feel confident enough.

He said: “We are encouraging shopkeepers, business owners, visitors and the people of Berwick to embrace colour together all on the same day to spread a bit of joy throughout the town.