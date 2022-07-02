Call to ‘shop local, shop Northumerland’ as part of campaign to support smaller county businesses

Independents’ Day UK supports local retailers all year round, but with a focus on the weekend before July 4 - Independents’ Day itself.

And this year’s celebrations giving extra help to the next group of Northumberland businesses set to be featured in Northumberland County Council’s ‘Shop Local, Shop Northumberland’ campaign, focusing on the county’s artists, artisans and makers.

One of those featured is glasswork artist Helen Grierson, based at The Old Bath House Studios, in Broomhill, who is passionate about supporting other artists.

Helen Grierson

Helen said: “Shopping local for me is about supporting local businesses and keeping money in the local economy.

“When I sell a piece, I put some money away to buy a piece from another artist.

"When you buy from a local artist, it keeps money moving in your area and benefits people directly in your community.”

The council’s Shop Local, Shop Northumberland campaign, which launched in April 2021, hopes to shine a light on some of the region’s smaller businesses.

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for business at the county council, said: “Our campaign supporting local business is just scratching the surface of the wealth of independent retailers we have in Northumberland.

“Independents’ Day is a fantastic opportunity to discover the wide variety of our talented artisan businesses.

"Our independent business community is part of what makes Northumberland a great place to work, live, visit and invest in.”