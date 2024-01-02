The Age UK shop in Morpeth is encouraging residents to extend the season of goodwill by donating their unwanted Christmas presents to help it raise funds.

Winter can be one of the toughest and most challenging times of year and so the money that the charity gets, including through selling items at its shops, will go towards its vital services that support older people who are struggling this winter.

Tina Scott, manager at the Age UK Morpeth shop, said: “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used, or that you don’t want. That’s why we’re asking local residents to donate them to us.

