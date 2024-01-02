News you can trust since 1854
Call to recycle your unwanted Christmas gifts by donating them to the Age UK shop in Morpeth

The Age UK shop in Morpeth is encouraging residents to extend the season of goodwill by donating their unwanted Christmas presents to help it raise funds.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:46 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 11:46 GMT
Winter can be one of the toughest and most challenging times of year and so the money that the charity gets, including through selling items at its shops, will go towards its vital services that support older people who are struggling this winter.

Tina Scott, manager at the Age UK Morpeth shop, said: “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used, or that you don’t want. That’s why we’re asking local residents to donate them to us.

“Not only will you be doing your bit for the environment by joining the sustainability movement, but donations will help Age UK to raise much-needed funds to support older people who need help throughout the winter months and all year round.”

