Call to give Morpeth Tennis Club's growth project a helping hand

Members of Morpeth Tennis Club pictured during a social session on Saturday next to the storm-damaged dugout.

Morpeth Tennis Club has put together a development project over recent months and this week, it launched a Crowdfunding campaign to seek donations to add to the funds it has raised and saved.

If it can bring in £10,000 from this initiative, the club will have the £72,000 it needs to replace the playing surface on its top three courts – there are six courts in total at the club, based in Longhirst.

Most of the £62,000 has come from a £50,000 grant awarded by SUEZ Communities Trust.

Club chairman Alex Laude said: “We have reached the point where the top courts have got steadily worse and they are now unplayable.

“Although the Covid-19 pandemic has prevented us from running fundraisers, tennis was one of the first sports allowed to come back when restrictions were eased and there has been quite a lot of interest from people who want to come along and play.

“Therefore, it’s really important that the club is operating at full capacity and the SUEZ grant will be a big help.

“We now need a final push and we’ve seen how successful Crowdfunding can be with Morpeth Cricket Club raising £20,000 via this method to help fund some new nets.

“We've put together a package of rewards for the campaign. As well as our own incentives and sponsorship opportunities, some Morpeth businesses are supporting us by providing vouchers or special offers to add to the rewards offering.

“Our coaches work with around 150 children in the Morpeth area and adults of all ages enjoy playing at the club, so we hope that people will have a look at the Crowdfunding page and consider donating to help ensure the financial stability of the club.”

Improving the top courts is phase one of the development project. Phase two, which can be started if more than £10,000 is raised, includes improving access pathways to the courts for wheelchair users and those of limited mobility.

New seating areas for spectators and replacing the dugout area with an enclosed structure that can be used for shelter and storage are also planned.