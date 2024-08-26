Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eyemouth RNLI crew were assembled to open their Lifeboat Gala Day at noon on Saturday (August 24) when they were informed of a fishing boat with engine problems.

The boat was around 13 miles north-west of Eyemouth on passage from Arbroath to Seahouses when it developed engine issues.

Due to the weather conditions – a westerly wind of 20-30 knots – and the size of the vessel, HM Coastguard tasked Eyemouth RNLI to assist the casualty vessel.

No pagers required, the Eyemouth volunteers launched the all-weather lifeboat Helen Hastings a few minutes later and headed for the casualty.

Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat tows the boat into Eyemouth harbour, watched by Gala Day crowds. Picture: RNLI/Eyemouth.

The lifeboat towed the fishing vessel into Eyemouth harbour, arriving at 2.30pm to crowds of onlookers who were excited to see the lifeboat in action and the casualty boat and crew unharmed.

Eyemouth Coxswain Andrew Jamieson said: “Gala Day visitors got to see lifeboat volunteers at work. They could see first hand how their support enables the RNLI to provide a professional 24/7 search and rescue service.”