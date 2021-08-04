That’s the view of Shred the North, a community interest company launched last year to help all ages learn and develop their skills across the region, with a rise in people taking up the sport during lockdown, especially girls and women.

Leaders believe the achievement of the 13-year-old at the Tokyo Olympics – with her bronze medal making her the youngest winning Brit – would be “almost impossible” for someone from the region.

Shred the North, which has shared this photo as part of its social media, is calling for the region's leaders to listen to skateboarders and provide better facilities across the North East.

They say the lack of facilities are a significant barrier, leading some to travel to Blackpool to find the set up they need to train.

While the region has a thriving scene and outdoor parks, they say facilities must be improved, calling on councils to speak to skateboarders about designs and a need for indoor courses to support the sport all year round.

Jamie Scott, 42, Shred the North’s volunteers and is also a director of Sunderland-based Evidence Based Education, which trains up teachers.

Jamie Scott, of Shred the North, has said he has struggled to get the North East's councillors to work with it as the team pushes for better skate parks and indoor facilities.

He said: “There are lots of skate parks, but the people making them never really have conversations with skateboarders and some of them are just like death traps.

"The problem we have is getting them to listen, because I’ve emailed so many councillors and just one got back to me and said they would be in touch and I’ve still never heard back from them.

"We need to be heard, but there’s nobody listening.

“Whilst Sky Brown’s achievements are fantastic, they would sadly have been almost impossible if she had grown up in the North East of England.

"We must find a way to ensure that young people inspired by the Olympics have an opportunity to achieve excellence as well as enjoy the multitude of benefits that skateboarding brings.”

