A call has been made for greater transparency in terms of what is happening with important projects in Berwick.

It has come from Ian Madeley, one of the Ravensdowne residents who formed a group opposing the application to convert the Mob Store at Berwick Barracks into a temporary cinema.

The facility would be used as a venue for films while the multi-million-pound redevelopment of The Maltings on Eastern Lane takes place and it would then be adapted for archive purposes.

However, there has been uncertainty for the project on Eastern Lane as there have been delays to the programme and fears of an £8million budget shortfall have been raised with Northumberland County Council.

And added to this, Mr Madeley said Ravensdowne residents became aware of rumours that a temporary cinema at the Mob Store would no longer be required.

The council and The Maltings (Berwick) Trust have said this week that the rumours are incorrect as test screenings are planned at the Mob Store for later this month and they said last month that more details on the plans for the new venue, including public engagement, are expected over the summer.

But what he believes is a lack of detail over a number of months is concerning Mr Madeley, who said: “There is clearly lots going on behind the scenes. Where’s the transparency locals keep being promised?

“It’s common knowledge that The Maltings project is very late and having to be re-worked due to a substantial cut in anticipated budget. This is quite clearly impacting on thinking for the Mob Store cinema as we heard from well-placed sources that serious consideration was being given to not bringing it into use at all.

“Of course, it also still has to pass the council’s acoustic test.

“A comprehensive update should be the very least locals should expect on these key projects.”

A spokesperson for The Maltings (Berwick) Trust said: “We are currently working on hosting a couple of test screenings in May to complete the testing required and to help us understand how the space works when people are using it.

“We will then aim to build up a programme through the autumn, so that it can come into full use in 2025.”