Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are set to be dozens of free events and experiences this September in Northumberland when the national Heritage Open Days festival of history and culture returns for another year.

Brought to the public by the National Trust, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and run by thousands of local organisations and volunteers, they bring people together to celebrate their heritage and community.

From historic houses to factories, museums to music halls, formal gardens to graveyards, places and spaces will again open for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes an invitation to venture across the causeway to Holy Island and discover the magic of Lindisfarne Castle with a garden designed by Gertrude Jekyll blooming with summer flowers, 19th Century industrial lime kilns and shoreline walks.

Lindisfarne Castle is part of Heritage Open Days. Picture by Claire Wilson.

Heritage Open Days have been capturing imaginations since they were founded in 1994. Last year, more than 45,000 organisers and volunteers ran more than 5,000 events across the country, attracting one million visits.

Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days marketing and projects manager, said: “The scale and diversity of Heritage Open Days is just incredible – every year thousands of passionate people help visitors to make doorstep discoveries and also connect with history and heritage in every part of England.

“This year though, it will be extra special as we celebrate three decades worth of stories and all of the brilliant people and places that have made it, and continue to make it, all possible.”