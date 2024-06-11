Call for Northumberland groups and organisations to register their event for Heritage Open Days
Brought to the public by the National Trust, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and run by thousands of local organisations and volunteers, they bring people together to celebrate their heritage and community.
From historic houses to factories, museums to music halls, formal gardens to graveyards, places and spaces will again open for free.
This includes an invitation to venture across the causeway to Holy Island and discover the magic of Lindisfarne Castle with a garden designed by Gertrude Jekyll blooming with summer flowers, 19th Century industrial lime kilns and shoreline walks.
Heritage Open Days have been capturing imaginations since they were founded in 1994. Last year, more than 45,000 organisers and volunteers ran more than 5,000 events across the country, attracting one million visits.
Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days marketing and projects manager, said: “The scale and diversity of Heritage Open Days is just incredible – every year thousands of passionate people help visitors to make doorstep discoveries and also connect with history and heritage in every part of England.
“This year though, it will be extra special as we celebrate three decades worth of stories and all of the brilliant people and places that have made it, and continue to make it, all possible.”
For further information and to register your event for 2024, go to www.heritageopendays.org.uk
