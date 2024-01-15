News you can trust since 1854
Call for local residents to get involved with Berwick Bridge 400 activity

A group of residents have formed ‘Bridge 400’ and planning is underway to mark the 400th anniversary of the opening of Berwick Old Bridge to traffic in 1624.
Published 15th Jan 2024, 15:55 GMT
A picture of Berwick Old Bridge taken by Alan Hughes.A picture of Berwick Old Bridge taken by Alan Hughes.
The bridge will shortly be closed for some months to allow for the second phase of repair work to take place. The last closure was to enable the roadway and inner structure to be restored, this one will be for the exterior stonework.

The ‘Berwick Bridge 400’ Facebook page has more than 1,000 members and displays many old and new photographs and paintings of the bridge.

Members of the Bridge 400 group are planning celebrations for the first week of August this year. They warmly invite local residents to not only join the Facebook page, but also submit photographs and paintings of the bridge that they may have.

