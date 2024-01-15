Call for local residents to get involved with Berwick Bridge 400 activity
The bridge will shortly be closed for some months to allow for the second phase of repair work to take place. The last closure was to enable the roadway and inner structure to be restored, this one will be for the exterior stonework.
The ‘Berwick Bridge 400’ Facebook page has more than 1,000 members and displays many old and new photographs and paintings of the bridge.
Members of the Bridge 400 group are planning celebrations for the first week of August this year. They warmly invite local residents to not only join the Facebook page, but also submit photographs and paintings of the bridge that they may have.