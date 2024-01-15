A group of residents have formed ‘Bridge 400’ and planning is underway to mark the 400th anniversary of the opening of Berwick Old Bridge to traffic in 1624.

A picture of Berwick Old Bridge taken by Alan Hughes.

The bridge will shortly be closed for some months to allow for the second phase of repair work to take place. The last closure was to enable the roadway and inner structure to be restored, this one will be for the exterior stonework.

The ‘Berwick Bridge 400’ Facebook page has more than 1,000 members and displays many old and new photographs and paintings of the bridge.

