The ‘Berwick and Borders’ branch opens on Friday (March 31) and it is recruiting new helpers from an area stretching from Wooler to Eyemouth.

Once recruited, as well as servicing the charity’s 24/7 helpline, volunteers can also get involved in community outreach work in their local towns and villages – raising public awareness of the support available and helping at risk communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County councillor for Berwick North, Catherine Seymour, is among those who will officially open the branch during the launch event that will run from 11am to 3pm.

Berwick Workspace.

She said: “As the local councillor for Berwick North, I am very pleased this new Samaritans branch is being launched in the town centre and think it will be a huge benefit to the area.

“Suicide has a devastating impact on family, friends and the wider community, and we need to do everything we can to support people at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that having someone to talk to can help people identify solutions and turn people’s lives around.”

Existing volunteers will be at the branch’s new office in Berwick Workspace, pedestrian access is from Marygate and Walkergate, as well as at Berwick Railway Station thanks to the local partnership with London North Eastern Railway (LNER).